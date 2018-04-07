WEATHER: Weekend, school holidays forecast in Ipswich

THE weather is just about Autumn perfection in Ipswich this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be consistently below 30C all weekend, sticking to 29C right though to early next week.

It's normal for this time of year in Ipswich, with April mean averages peaking at just over 27C.

Overnight temperatures this weekend will be a comfortable 18C, slightly above the 14.7C average.

The conditions are just right for weekend and school holiday activities with plenty happening for the community to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with only the slight chance of rain while the chance of showers will increase only marginally in the morning and afternoon on Sunday.

There is not much rain in it, however, with only about 1.4mm expected across both days.

Conditions are similar on Monday, with cloud clearing and temperatures heating up to 30C for the start of the next working week.

Photos View Photo Gallery

School holiday activities happening this weekend in Ipswich

Climbing web

From now until April 25 at the Ipswich Art Gallery



REACH new heights at the Ipswich Art Gallery with the latest exhibition. Climbing Web features a hand-crocheted climbing tunnel by artist Evelyn Roth that fills the entire Children's Gallery. It is a large-scale multi-coloured crocheted net suspended from the gallery ceiling. Complete with energetic music and spinning disco lights, it's an exciting and safe environment where kids can climb, tumble, dive and spin while safely suspended off the ground. It is free to attend and the exhibition is open from 10am-5pm daily.



Ipswich City Council Mobile Nursery

Saturday, Terry Slaughter Park, The Peninsula, Springfield Lakes



ANNUAL plant allocations are free with proof of residency. Collect your allocation of free plants at this mobile nursery in Division 9. Be there from 8am to 11am.



Pre-loved clothing sale

Saturday, Camira Community Centre, 389 Old Logan Road, Camira



GRAB a bargain at Springfield's first ever pre-loved clothing sale.



There will be clothes, shoes and accessories. From 9am-noon. Gold coin donation, to go to Westside Community Centre.



Smurfs Live Show

Saturday, 1 Collingwood Drive, Redbank



COME see Papa Smurf and Smurfette as they put on a fun, family-friendly show at Redbank Plaza. From 11am and 1pm daily, photo opportunities at noon. Free.



