Weather watch for hot battles in Ipswich and state titles

T.C. United captain Clare Gillett is eager for her team to gain an advantage over Wildcats in this weekend’s first division match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

T.C. United captain Clare Gillett is eager for her team to gain an advantage over Wildcats in this weekend’s first division match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH captain Clare Gillett was watching the skies as much as her opposition preparing for a series of crucial vigoro games.

With a terrific battle on for final spots in this year’s Ipswich first division competition, Gillett hopes her TC United team can beat Wildcats in Saturday’s game at East Ipswich.

Both teams are locked on 35 points behind leaders Sports (36.5), with just three rounds remaining until the playoffs.

“The results have been quite unpredictable,’’ Gillett said.

“The comp is as tight as you can get really.

“It’s showing the quality of the players and what type of vigoro is getting played.

“You really can’t split anyone at the moment.’’

TC United and Wildcats are battling hard for a grand final spot this season. Picture: Rob Williams

The seasoned skipper said washouts could have a bearing on where the top three finish.

Occasionals are out of the finals race on 13.5 points. However, Gillett hopes TC United can secure the minor premiership and a direct passage to the grand final on March 21.

Gillett is also leading Ipswich’s Senior 1 side the following weekend at the state titles at Boonah.

With the recent weather interruptions, she conceded her side’s training preparation was “not over the top’’.

“We’ve just been relying mainly on how everyone’s form is going in the fixtures comp on Saturday,’’ she said.

“Everyone seems to be playing quite well at the moment.’’

The team will catch up this weekend before heading into camp next Thursday for the three-day Queensland championships against teams from Fassifern, Cairns and Townsville.

Ipswich will also be represented by a Veterans team at the annual state titles.

Before the state titles, the Ipswich Vigoro Association is also hosting its Heart Kids Day on Saturday.

Junior teams will dress up during regular under-14 fixtures from 9.30am.

Donations from the day will be made to Heart Kids, assisting families in need.

The Division 1 matches are at 12.15pm with Division 2 games from 3.20pm.

Ipswich teams for state titles at Fassifern from February 21-23.

Senior 1: Clare Gillett (captain), Karen Devin (vice-captain), Andrea Kruger (WK), Rachel Savage, Melinda Park, Kassy Stephens, Jasmin Graham, Gillian Chalmers, Deanne Lawrie, Kate Johnstone, Kirsten Ihle, Megan Packer.

Veterans: Kerryn Graham (captain), Naomi Schaper (vice-captain), Kelly O’Doherty (WK), Tracey Harrington, Lee Scudds, Tania Whyatt, Amanda Wraight, Chantel Collie, Lynne Barnes, Ailsa Martin, Rebecca DeGraaf, Anne-Marie Herman.