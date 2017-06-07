20°
News

Weather warning: East coast set for a hammering

Benedict Brook | 7th Jun 2017 3:06 PM
The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm.
The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SYDNEY was warned it could be hit with its wettest weather for two months. Turns out a deluge this big hasn't been seen for more like four months.

Almost 60mm of rain fell. That's more rain than fell on the Harbour City in the previous eight weeks combined.

It's showing no sign of abating, with warnings of storms for Sydney and another weather system on the way. The rain "could stick around for a week", according to Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders.

The lashing of coastal areas of NSW comes as records break elsewhere. Canberra has just shivered through its coldest ever start to winter. Perth, in contrast, has basked in its warmest kick-off to the season.

Elsewhere, a high pressure system is leading to clear skies, cold nights but mild days across the southern parts of the country.

The culprit for Sydney's dreary downpours has been an East Coast low working its way up the coast from the Tasman Sea. The skies opened after dark on Tuesday evening and have just kept going, with 55mm falling on Sydney's Observatory in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday.

Winds reached 80km/h close to Sydney Airport. A gust of 115km/h, which barrelled through the Royal National Park between Sydney and Wollongong, was gale force in all but name but the Bureau don't classify gales outside of populated areas.

While it's certainly sodden, Mr Saunders said Sydneysiders have had a lucky escape with the rain and winds just below the official yardstick of being declared severe by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The rainfall has been heavy but it's not quite at the level to get flooding. If the winds were 10km/h stronger and the rain a touch heavier it would have been a warning," Mr Saunders told news.com.au.

But don't rest easy yet, the downpours looks set to continue.

"The rain could stick around for an entire week along the NSW coastline. We could easily see another 50mm today, in fact Newcastle has already seen 20mm since just 9am," Mr Saunders said.

 

Sydney could face its wettest period in months.
Sydney could face its wettest period in months. News Corp Australia

The rain is settling in over Sydney on Wednesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms and maximums of 19C and 13C at night. While it will ease off on Thursday, as the East Coast low exits stage left, it won't clear completely.

"Then everything will re-intensify as onshore winds combine with a near stationary upper low over inland NSW," said Mr Saunders.

"Even heavier rain is possible along the northern coastline, with models now tipping a major rain event and the real possibility of flooding through the weekend and next week.

"The cumulative weekly falls could exceed 200mm along the northern half of the NSW coast north from Port Stephens, that's nearly a winter's worth of rain in just seven days," he said.

This could mean flash flooding in northern NSW and heavy falls in Queensland's south east including the Gold Coast.



QUEENSLAND

The mercury plunged to a freezing 2.6 degrees at Beaudesert, west of the holiday city before 5am on Tuesday.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 7C tonight, making it the coldest night this year so far, reported the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Further north in Brisbane, highs of 20C will sink to 8C overnight.

As the week comes to an end sunny skies and tops of around 22C will give way to some showers on the weekend. In Ipswich, in the west, a low of 4C is forecast early Thursday morning.

Townsville will see highs of between 24C-26C for the remainder of the week with sunshine and overnight lows unlikely to get below 10C.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks weather

Pisasale bombshell : 'Money had nothing to do with him'

Pisasale bombshell : 'Money had nothing to do with him'

A HIGH-profile barrister claims the $50,000 found on outgoing Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale by federal police at a Melbourne airport was for a client of his.

Sara Zelenak's mum confirms 'beautiful' daughter's death

Sara Zelenak

"Thank-you for all the overwhelming love & support from everyone."

Your old iPhone is about to be obsolete. Thanks Apple

Your old iPhone is not long for this world...

Two women jailed over police car smash

Police say the crash happened on Alice St at 3.45am on February 7.

Driver and passenger tried to run from the scene at Camira

Local Partners

'I was hysterical': Ipswich dad burned in house fire

Family of seven helpless as home, possessions go up in flames

Trio brings up happy half-ton

MILESTONE: (from left) Cheryl and John Richter, Del and Rod Lucas, Val and Ray Lucas celebrated their 50th anniversaries together at the weekend.

Ipswich couples celebrate 50th anniversary

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment. Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place. It...

2.5 ACRES + SHEDS + MORE

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... $259,000

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY SUE FITZGERALD. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANATES. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

Time to Buy Is Now!!!!

79 Albert Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 1 $215,000 Neg

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Service moves into new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!