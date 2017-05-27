Temperatures to plummet to single digits this week

Temperatures will drop into the single digits this week.

IPSWICH may be in for a thunderstorm to round out the autumn season, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

BoM forecaster David Bernard said Ipswich would experience fog tomorrow morning followed by possible rain.

"This weekend is going to continue with the mild weather we've been having but there is a chance of a shower in the afternoon and a storm maybe later in the day with an upper level trough moving through," he said.

"That will be all gone by Monday and the weather will still be similar to what we expect in May, between 11-26 degrees."

Mr Bernard said temperatures would drop into the single digits at the start of the week as winter approached.

"Then we start to see cooler and drier air move from south west from Tuesday then our temperatures drop to seven degrees," he said.

"It almost coincides with winter. Cool changes are caused by air dry when wind drops as it often does in Ipswich we get the colder nights.

"I don't think we'll see frost around but there'll be plenty of that in the southern downs.

"Temperature of four degrees on Thursday isn't cool enough for frost."

He said Ipswich experienced below average rainfall in May.

"Amberley average has been 12 to 24.5 degrees in May so far and there's been 35mm of rain," he said.

"The May average for the region is 10-24 degrees so that's pretty spot on.

"The average rainfall is 53.5mm so that was below average. In Ipswich there was only really one rain event which spilled over from the tropics and that's pretty much been the only rain the region's received.

"Ipswich can expect lows of seven degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight temperatures dropping to four degrees on Thursday. The days will also be a bit lower with temperatures remaining between 22-24 for the rest of the week."

Ipswich forecast