Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Country's top dogs on show at trials

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

Happy Father's Day to our amazing daddy! Love Jayne, Charlotte and Lilly. Pictured here Jayne Green, Charlotte Green, Lilly Green and David Green.

People and Places premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Sunshine and friendly competition at Gatton...

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's biggest since 2009.

Community premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz, glamour and family fun at Esk...

News

News premium_icon Did you get snapped at the Laidley Show 2019?

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: 76 reasons why we love Ipswich mums

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

People and Places Kate's beautiful gumtree

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

People and Places premium_icon United force in battle for a cure

Offbeat

Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

by
7th Nov 2019 9:40 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Some of the country's most spectacular weather phenomena are captured and explained in the Bureau of Meteorology's 2020 calendar, with the theme "Weather Safety for all Australians".

Now in its 36th year, the Australian Weather Calendar is published jointly by the Bureau and the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society (AMOS).

The calendar can be ordered online from www.shop. bom.gov.au or by phone on 1300 798 789.

bom burea of meteorology calendar photography weather
Grafton Daily Examiner