WEATHER: Hot days to continue, Ipswich

ABOVE-average temperatures are expected to continue in Ipswich this week as the Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast is tipping maximum temperatures of 34C today.

It is anticipated extra warm weather will continue at least until the weekend as Thursday and Friday peak at 33C , before another hot one on Saturday, when temperatures could reach 35C before a possible afternoon thunderstorm.

The region is unlikely to register any meaningful rainfall this week, with nothing above 5mm predicted each day from today through to Saturday.

