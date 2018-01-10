Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WEATHER: Hot days to continue, Ipswich

ABOVE-average temperatures are expected to continue in Ipswich this week as the Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast is tipping maximum temperatures of 34C today.

It is anticipated extra warm weather will continue at least until the weekend as Thursday and Friday peak at 33C , before another hot one on Saturday, when temperatures could reach 35C before a possible afternoon thunderstorm.

The region is unlikely to register any meaningful rainfall this week, with nothing above 5mm predicted each day from today through to Saturday.
 

Topics:  bureau of meteorology ipswich weather weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
Site is the solution to illegal trail bike riding: Owners

Site is the solution to illegal trail bike riding: Owners

It's the closest place to ride in a safe and registered space.

New MP reveals 2018 agenda for Jordan

New Jordan MP, ALP's Charis Mullen in Springfield.

Charis ready for action

Reintroduction of waste levy may be the answer to dumping: MP

TRANSFER: Jim Madden is interested to hear the investigation's findings about reintroducing a waste levy.

Fee could mitigate cross-border transfer of waste

Ipswich trial bike riders answer back

RIDING SITE: The powerline easement off Stuart St, Goodna which is being used by trail bike riders.

They say there is nowhere else to go

Local Partners