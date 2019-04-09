Menu
Fine weather at Colleges Crossing with many folk wetting a line.
Weather holds out for school holidays

Navarone Farrell
9th Apr 2019 12:26 AM
SCHOOL holiday revellers rejoice - most of the week is looking unseasonably warm and sunny.

Lachlan Stoney, duty forecaster at The Bureau of Meteorology said it will be warm and sunny today, cooling off in the middle of the week, and then warming up again for the weekend.

"Today will be another warm and sunny day for Ipswich,” he said, "A maximum temperature of 33C is forecasted for today.”

"And that's realy warming up ahead of the next change that's coming through on Wednesday.

"Wednesday morning we should see a wind change push through the area, winds are shifting around to the southeast, which will bring some slightly colder temperatures, cloud cover and potential showers.”

Don't break out the jumpers yet, as Wednesday still has a top of 29C.

"The average for this time of year, April, is about 27C for Ipswich,” Mr Stoney said.

"We're looking at 33, a fair bit above the April average (today) and should be going back down to average Wednesday and Thursday wit that cooler change coming through.

"It slowly warms up again and by Friday, we're looking at a maximum of 29C and partly cloudy conditions, 30C on Saturday, and 31C on Sunday.”

"Another pretty nice, warm, sunny weekend.”

