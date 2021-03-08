Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Severe storms may impact Ipswich this afternoon, though no official warning has been issued.
Severe storms may impact Ipswich this afternoon, though no official warning has been issued.
Weather

WEATHER: Heavy rainfall expected to impact Ipswich

kaitlyn smith
8th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEAVY rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Ipswich this afternoon, less than one week after wild weather impacted already hail-battered homes.

Despite the cell bringing dark clouds and thunder to the area, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said areas further west were expected to cop the brunt.

BOM issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Darling Downs and the Granite Belt just before 3pm on Monday.

No warning has been issued for Ipswich as yet.

The spokesman said the bureau would monitor the system as it moves east.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during wet conditions.

bureau of metereology ipswich weather severe weather warning
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land sale could mark new sporting development

        Premium Content Land sale could mark new sporting development

        Property A new sporting club or recreational centre could be in store for an Ipswich suburb

        LEADING LADIES: Meet the Lockyer's most inspirational women

        Premium Content LEADING LADIES: Meet the Lockyer's most inspirational women

        Community A young cancer battler inspires with her positivity, a nurse with her caring nature...

        Salvos’ call for team effort in helping the needy

        Premium Content Salvos’ call for team effort in helping the needy

        News Ipswich businesses can join annual fundraising efforts to assist the work of the...

        Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

        Premium Content Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

        Crime A man charged with three serious traffic offences has walked free from court after...