WEATHER: Heavy rainfall expected to impact Ipswich

Severe storms may impact Ipswich this afternoon, though no official warning has been issued.

HEAVY rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Ipswich this afternoon, less than one week after wild weather impacted already hail-battered homes.

Despite the cell bringing dark clouds and thunder to the area, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said areas further west were expected to cop the brunt.

BOM issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Darling Downs and the Granite Belt just before 3pm on Monday.

No warning has been issued for Ipswich as yet.

The spokesman said the bureau would monitor the system as it moves east.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during wet conditions.