Weather guru tips 300mm of rain to smash North Coast

A NORTH Coast weather-guru is tipping very heavy rainfall to smash the New South Wales north coast, not this weekend but the next one.

North Coast Storm Chasers took to Facebook this evening saying long term weather modelling was now indicating rainfall of about 300mm would drench the region next Saturday and Sunday.

The area tipped to be hardest hit is the coast - all the way from the Gold Coast in the north to Port Macquarie in the south.

Included in the area forecast to get rainfall totals easily capable of causing flooding are Coffs Harbour, Grafton and the Clarence Valley, Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina and the Tweed.

"This is an early post with models now indicating a developing low on Saturday / Sunday next week which may once more deliver very good and possibly flooding rain in a much larger area than this weekend's rain event," North Coast Storm Chasers posted.

The next week's rainfall totals are already tipped to be large with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting two days of rainfall in excess of 20mm for all of the places the storm chasing site says could be impacted.

Many of the areas captured by the forecast rely on swamps to divert water in times of heavy precipitation.

Should those swamps be full when a 300mm rainfall event occurs there is a likelihood of a serious flood.