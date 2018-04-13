It’s snow joke: Forecast for snow in NQ

THE only man to correctly predict the Townsville weather event now says it will snow in North Queensland.

Weather forecaster David Taylor has predicted snow will fall in Eungella this year.

The township is nestled on the edge of the Clarke Range at the end of the Pioneer Valley 80km west of Mackay.

He said due to a lack of sunspots it would be a very cold winter and the potential for snow in Eungella this year caught his eye, the Daily Mercury reports.

Katie Vedelago pictured with daughter Bella playing in the snow near Ballandean in Queensland on Saturday July 18, 2015. Pictures: Jack Tran / The Sunday Mail

He said if a low pressure system came through, it would be "very, very cold and will have capabilities of producing snow in places it hadn't snowed before or hasn't snowed in a very long time and Eungella is in that area".

Snow is rare in Queensland. In 2015 southern Queensland was blanketed by thick snow in what was called the state's most "significant snowfall in 30 years".

On July 19 and 20, 1965, freak snowfalls were reported across a wide range of Queensland's high country, extending as far north as Dalrymple Heights, in the Eungella ranges west of Mackay.

The event was witnessed by Mackay residents Ted and Agnes Keast, who said now flakes drifting down from large black clouds.

.Mr Taylor's claim to weather forecasting fame includes predicting events such as the exact path of Tropical Cyclone Oswald 12 days beforehand, hurricanes in the USA last year - stating they would be the worst in history, floods in 2012 and the big Townsville wet of 2018.

Mr Taylor runs social media pages 'East Coast Weather' and 'Brisbane Weather'.

He's studied hydrology and looks closely at numbers and sunspot activity when predicting events.

He recently relocated to his old home town of Mackay, where he enjoys fishing and predicting the weather.

Mr Taylor said North Queensland was more prone to cyclones and he enjoyed chasing them

Mr Taylor said there was a 20 to 30 per cent chance of snow.

As for how much snow, he said that's up to mother nature but "the chance is there for at least a light dusting".

"But it all boils down to the low pressure systems and how far north," he said. "If we get a really good strong powerful one ... I say bring it on, it will definitely happen ... we will break records."

He said the last time there was sunspots at an all time low like this, was the 1600s where "that created a mini ice age".

"But it's going to be different to the 1600s because the air based temperatures are higher than what they were then, CO2 is a lot higher in the atmosphere, temperatures are a lot hotter than what it was," he said.

"It's going to be an interesting scenario ... pen and paper it looks like bigger and more powerful cyclones and storms and rain events will more likely happen."

Mr Taylor has had an interest in the weather since he was 12.

BIG PREDICTIONS

The exact path of Tropical Cyclone Oswald 12 days beforehand

Cold and warm winters

Hurricanes in the USA in 2017, stating they would be the worst in history

Townsville BIG wet event 2018, Mr Taylor was the only weather page to predict this

2012 Floods

Possibly one of Australias coldest winters for 2018

2017: While Tropical Cyclone Debbie, heading towards the Whitsundays. Mr Taylor was the only person to forecast Debbie would also affect southeast Queensland.