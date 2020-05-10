Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sun, weather
Sun, weather
Weather

Weather forecast for the week ahead

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
10th May 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Mother's Day has bought good weather with it this year, although it is partly cloudy the mercury won't go above 29 degrees and there is little to no chance of rain today.  Ipswich is set for some nice weather for the week ahead as school resumes again for Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12.  Tomorrow's forecast will see a maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 10 degrees. There will zero chance of showers and light winds, making it the perfect day to walk to and from school.  Heading into Tuesday it will be much the same with the only difference being a minimum of 9 degrees. Wednesday will bring with it a slight increase in temperature with a maximum of 26 degrees expected for the day. It is predicted there will a slight chance of showers and some clouds but nothing too big to stop you from going on your afternoon walks.  The forecast will remain much the same from Thursday right through to the weekend.  Read more stories by Samtui Selave
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chilling podcasts about Ipswich crime

        premium_icon Chilling podcasts about Ipswich crime

        News Here’s a list of all the Ipswich crime podcasts you can listen to

        WEEKEND WEATHER: What you can expect on Mother's Day

        premium_icon WEEKEND WEATHER: What you can expect on Mother's Day

        Weather What the weather is expected to look like this weekend

        Shocking violent crimes that hit Ipswich courts

        premium_icon Shocking violent crimes that hit Ipswich courts

        Crime Violent offenders that faced court this year

        Landmark building celebrates 125th birthday

        premium_icon Landmark building celebrates 125th birthday

        News Find out about the 125 year old building still standing