Weather forecast for the week ahead
Mother's Day has bought good weather with it this year, although it is partly cloudy the mercury won't go above 29 degrees and there is little to no chance of rain today. Ipswich is set for some nice weather for the week ahead as school resumes again for Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12. Tomorrow's forecast will see a maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 10 degrees. There will zero chance of showers and light winds, making it the perfect day to walk to and from school. Heading into Tuesday it will be much the same with the only difference being a minimum of 9 degrees. Wednesday will bring with it a slight increase in temperature with a maximum of 26 degrees expected for the day. It is predicted there will a slight chance of showers and some clouds but nothing too big to stop you from going on your afternoon walks. The forecast will remain much the same from Thursday right through to the weekend. Read more stories by Samtui Selave