Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s been a chilly weekend in Brisbane and southern Queensland.
It’s been a chilly weekend in Brisbane and southern Queensland.
Weather

State’s biggest chill is still to come

by Talisa Eley
17th Jun 2018 9:30 AM

THE early-morning chill had the southeast reaching for the winter warmies this weekend, and locals are being told to brace for even colder conditions tomorrow.

While yesterday was the coldest day in the southeast so far this year, tomorrow is set to nab the title as dry conditions sweep most of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said today had been slightly warmer than yesterday, when Brisbane experienced its coldest morning this year, dipping to 6.9C.

"Overall this morning was a little warmer in the southeast than the previous morning," he said.

"The cool mornings are hanging around, we've got a really cool, dry air mass which is pushing through Queensland, right up to the tropics, which is bringing single-digit temperatures right up to even Townsville and up in to the Atherton Tableland."

Brisbane dropped to 8.7C this morning, the Sunshine Coast 8C, Bundaberg 9C, Mackay 16C and Townsville 19C.

In the south inland towns shivered through another cold one with Roma dropping down to -0.9C, Oakey and Dalby were also close to 0, while Charleville recorded 2.4C and Toowoomba reached 6C.

Inland temperatures are expected to get colder over the next few days, while most of the state will stay chilly until around Thursday when more moisture around the coast will warm things up again.

Related Items

editors picks qld weather winter

Top Stories

    200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

    Community 150,000 drinks later, here's photo evidence of all the action from Saturday's Ipswich Cup Day

    HOUSES OF IPSWICH: Heart and soul in grand old girl

    premium_icon HOUSES OF IPSWICH: Heart and soul in grand old girl

    Home & Decorating Restoring classic Ipswich home a labour of love for Jumelet family

    How this grandma trumped Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    premium_icon How this grandma trumped Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty Sandra Robson has set a new standard for racing fashion enthusiasts

    • 17th Jun 2018 11:25 AM
    Passion for rock icon has John 'being Freddie'

    premium_icon Passion for rock icon has John 'being Freddie'

    Music John Blunt has made a career out of portraying Queen frontman

    Local Partners