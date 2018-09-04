Menu
Getting ready for rain at Broadwater Parklands is Addison Boyd 6 from Brisbane. Rain is predicted for most of the week. Picture Glenn Hampson
Weather

Umbrellas at the ready, here comes the rain

by Sophie Chirgwin
4th Sep 2018 8:33 AM

GRAB your brollies southeast Queensland is set for a wet couple of days, with a chance of a thunderstorm lingering in the late morning and afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a cloudy day across the southeast with a 90 per cent chance of showers developing through the morning.

Getting ready for rain at Broadwater Parklands is Addison Boyd 6 from Brisbane. Rain is predicted for most of the week. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Cloudy skies are keeping the temperature low, with Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast reaching a maximum temperature of 20C.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said most of the rainfall this morning was offshore and around the Gold Coast.

"Into the next few hours expect cloud cover to continue to develop, we also expect shower activity to continue to develop throughout today," she said.

People out and about in Fortitude Valley. Picture: AAP/David Clark
"Today is kind of the peak day for that shower activity, and then into tomorrow there's still some around but less so, and similarly into Thursday we'll still have a bit lingering around but it will be on the decrease."

Ms Pattie said it will be patchy, on and off showers with a chance of thunderstorms from the late morning.

"Those thunderstorms are expected to be rather isolated throughout the day," she said.

"As that cloud cover continues to increase today and stick around for a day we are expecting cooler temperatures than what we saw over the weekend."

