Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tempuratures will reach a low of 5 degrees this weekend.
Tempuratures will reach a low of 5 degrees this weekend. Monique Preston
Weather

WEATHER: Chilly nights, cloudy days ahead

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALTHOUGH it's unlikely the weather will rain on your parade this weekend, it will probably look a little dreary as partly cloudy days are predicted heading into the new week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Ipswich says to expect a maximum of 19 degrees today with a bit of cloud cover over the region and winds reaching between 20 and 25km per hour this morning.

Be sure to rug up tonight as it's predicted to reach a low of 5 degrees going into tomorrow morning before warming up to a maximum of 22 degrees throughout the day.

It will be mostly sunny tomorrow with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

More Stories

ipswich weather weather forecast
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl - The world’s most binge-worthy shows are now available on a brand new super cheap streaming platform in Australia.

        • 23rd May 2020 6:23 AM
        UNSUNG HERO: Dual life member helps get the job done

        premium_icon UNSUNG HERO: Dual life member helps get the job done

        Community Not one, but two sporting clubs have inducted this volunteer into their life member...

        • 23rd May 2020 6:00 AM
        Fines dished out for Ipswich smells

        premium_icon Fines dished out for Ipswich smells

        News Taskforce comes down on stinky culprits after more than 5000 reports

        Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        premium_icon Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        Community Spending a couple hours a day fixing equipment or mowing grass beats sitting at...