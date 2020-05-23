WEATHER: Chilly nights, cloudy days ahead

ALTHOUGH it's unlikely the weather will rain on your parade this weekend, it will probably look a little dreary as partly cloudy days are predicted heading into the new week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Ipswich says to expect a maximum of 19 degrees today with a bit of cloud cover over the region and winds reaching between 20 and 25km per hour this morning.

Be sure to rug up tonight as it's predicted to reach a low of 5 degrees going into tomorrow morning before warming up to a maximum of 22 degrees throughout the day.

It will be mostly sunny tomorrow with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.