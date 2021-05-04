WEATHER: Chilly morning blankets Ipswich in heavy fog

IPSWICH early risers were greeted by weird weather on Tuesday after a thick fog blanketed the region for the second morning in a row.

The sight is typical of the cool and humid mornings of this time of year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s James Thompson.

“The wintry months – so May to about July or August are the most common times﻿ in Ipswich and the greater South East region to see fog,” Mr Thompson said.

“And that’s because we have some lingering humidity from the Summer months – the ocean temperatures are still relatively warm through Autumn and into the start of winter so we still have that source of moisture.

“We also start to get those cooler mornings.”

He said cool, humid air and light winds could bring on fog, with mornings being the most likely time for the elements to line up.

“That’s what we had this morning,” he said.

“You really need that temperature to cool down so the humidity can get to 100 per cent, and in our part of the world, that takes most of the night.

“You start to see that fog form around 3am or 4am.”

Hot morning sun, as Ipswich received later into Tuesday morning, “burns” the fog off.

After a low of 13C this morning, Ipswich is expected to reach temperatures as high as 27C, with showers – or possible storms – on the radar this afternoon.

“Tonight we’re expecting showers, maybe the odd storm, and that will hang around into the early hours of tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Thompson said Wednesday morning was less likely to receive fog.

“Often you need clear skies to help cool things off so it may not be cool enough for fog.”

