Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WEATHER: Temps drop below 10C ahead of warm change

Helen Spelitis
by
30th Apr 2018 7:08 AM

TEMPERATURES dropped below 10C this morning as Ipswich and surrounds continue to shiver through colder than average mornings.

Just before 6am Ipswich's temperature hit a low of 8.5C.

That's lower than Gatton's morning temperature of 9.4C and the coldest Ipswich morning so far, this month.

April's minimum average for Ipswich is 14C.

And while the mornings might be more fresh than usual, the day time temperatures are expected to be warm.

Today Ipswich will hit 25C with about 20% chance of showers.

Throughout the week, mornings will warm up too.

Early risers will notice the difference as the week continues with Tuesday morning to drop to 11C followed by a 13C morning on Wednesday.

By the time Saturday arrives, minimum temperatures will be back in 'normal' range for Ipswich.

Ipswich forecast

Tuesday: Low 11C, max 25C

Wednesday: Low 13C, max 26C

Thursday: Low 12C, max 27C

Friday: Low 13C, max 29C

Saturday: Low 14C, max 27C

 

forecast ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Is this real?' Mum wins $10,000 with $1 scratchie

    'Is this real?' Mum wins $10,000 with $1 scratchie

    News "It has come at a really good time – so thank you so much."

    • 30th Apr 2018 9:58 AM
    DRONE FOOTAGE: Bird's eye view of mall demolition

    premium_icon DRONE FOOTAGE: Bird's eye view of mall demolition

    Business Images from 150m above show what's happening behind the metal fence

    Nursing student uses daughter's rare condition as motivation

    Nursing student uses daughter's rare condition as motivation

    Health Brave Sairah inspires studying dad

    • 30th Apr 2018 9:11 AM
    Councillor's paid Carlton trip to lure Lions to Springfield

    premium_icon Councillor's paid Carlton trip to lure Lions to Springfield

    News It is hoped the trip would help attract AFL activity to the region

    Local Partners