WEATHER: Temps drop below 10C ahead of warm change

TEMPERATURES dropped below 10C this morning as Ipswich and surrounds continue to shiver through colder than average mornings.

Just before 6am Ipswich's temperature hit a low of 8.5C.

That's lower than Gatton's morning temperature of 9.4C and the coldest Ipswich morning so far, this month.

April's minimum average for Ipswich is 14C.

And while the mornings might be more fresh than usual, the day time temperatures are expected to be warm.

Today Ipswich will hit 25C with about 20% chance of showers.

Throughout the week, mornings will warm up too.

Early risers will notice the difference as the week continues with Tuesday morning to drop to 11C followed by a 13C morning on Wednesday.

By the time Saturday arrives, minimum temperatures will be back in 'normal' range for Ipswich.

Ipswich forecast

Tuesday: Low 11C, max 25C

Wednesday: Low 13C, max 26C

Thursday: Low 12C, max 27C

Friday: Low 13C, max 29C

Saturday: Low 14C, max 27C