'Wear your stretchy pants': Foodie feast for Ipswich

A glimpse at what will be on offer at the Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Fest on Sunday

A glimpse at what will be on offer at the Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Fest on Sunday Contributed

THERE'S a tasty treat on offer this Sunday with a convoy of food trucks rolling into town.

Hosted by Gold Coast-based Design Collective Markets and Events, locals are invited to bring a picnic blanket and savour "delicious world food and sweet treats" at the Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Fest.

A glimpse at what will be on offer at the Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Fest on Sunday Contributed

"There will be plenty of options to choose from with more than 26 mobile chefs cooking up a storm, so wear your stretchy pants!" owners and organisers Matt Whalley and Kat Creasey said.

The duo have already had great success with similar events on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Northern NSW, and residents can expect the same at the Ipswich Sports Club feast.

A glimpse at what will be on offer at the Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Fest on Sunday Contributed

Gluten free and vegan food options will also be available as well as an outdoor pop up bar.

The day's experience will also be enhanced by an afternoon and evening of live music and family friendly entertainment including a free jumping castle for the kids.

A glimpse at what will be on offer at the Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Fest on Sunday Contributed

Activities begin at 3pm and run through to closing at 9pm.

Entry to the event is free and dogs are welcome.