Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

UK women slam guest on morning show
News

Wear sneakers to run, cop advises women

by Jamie Downham
13th Mar 2021 5:24 AM

Viewers were left fuming after a police expert advised women to wear comfy shoes while out at night in case they need to run from attackers.

Retired detective Sue Hill appeared on UK breakfast show This Morning in the wake of Sarah Everard's disappearance after walking home in London.

But Ms Hill's stark safety advice didn't down well with some, The Sun reports.

She said: "Be aware of your surroundings, be alert. Make sure that you're wearing shoes that you can run away if need be.

"Also take your headphones out - you can hear things better. Keep looking over your shoulder."

RELATED:Sarah Everard suspect was reported for 'indecent exposure'

 

Retired cop Sue Hill's stark safety advice didn't go down well with some. Picture: This Morning
Retired cop Sue Hill's stark safety advice didn't go down well with some. Picture: This Morning

 

But one viewer wrote: "This woman on #thismorning is infuriating me.

"Make sure YOU wear trainers so you can run away, don't listen to music or have headphones in so YOU can hear more clearly."

"No! How about SOME men don't assault or kidnap people?! How about that?!"

Another tweeted: "If I am walking the street alone I should not be a target. I will not just wear trainers just in case I need to run away!"

A third said: "Hi #ThisMorning next time you bring someone onto the show to talk about women's safety, could you make sure she focuses on teaching our sons to respect women instead of telling us women to wear trainers and take our headphones out at night #wearenottheproblem."

 

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took harrowing calls. Picture: This Morning
Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took harrowing calls. Picture: This Morning

RELATED: Why a curfew for men isn't a bad idea

Ms Hill, a long-time contributor on crime issues, stressed that women should not have to keep themselves safe but stressed the risks of going out at night.

She added: "If you've had a few drinks you're more vulnerable because you're more likely to take a few more risks.

"It's not women's responsibility to keep themselves safe. They should be able to walk out there, of course they should.

"But we all know they can be more vulnerable if you're out and about late at night."

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced here with permission

 

 

 

Originally published as Wear sneakers to run, cop advises women

More Stories

Show More
advice editors picks police rape sarah everard sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Suburbs where mortgages less than $250 a week

        Premium Content Revealed: Suburbs where mortgages less than $250 a week

        Property The price of Queensland properties is booming but there are still plenty of bargains to be found.

        • 13th Mar 2021 4:57 AM
        Professional couple cops heavy fine over starving dog

        Premium Content Professional couple cops heavy fine over starving dog

        News A magistrate said it should have been obvious to the couple that their dog needed...

        ‘Covid relapse’: Qld woman bedridden a year later

        Premium Content ‘Covid relapse’: Qld woman bedridden a year later

        Health “I was at my retail job and I suddenly fell ill."

        • 13th Mar 2021 4:55 AM
        Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Premium Content Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Health Health authorities are scrambling to contain a possible outbreak

        • 13th Mar 2021 4:51 AM