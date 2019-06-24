Menu
Armed burglar flees after being yelled at

by ANDREW POTTS
24th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
Subscriber only

A Gold Coast man allegedly pointed a weapon during a bungled burglary of a house in the city's north over the weekend. He's now set to face court.

The man was charged after an attempted burglary at a house on Ashmore's Pinaroo Crescent at 5.40am Sunday morning.

Police allege that the people inside the house were woken just before dawn and saw a man in the outdoor area near their kitchen.

It is alleged the man pointed a weapon at them and fled after the people inside the house yelled at him.

The Southport man will appear in court on July 8.

