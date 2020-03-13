Wealth of treasures at Birnie’s Marburg businesses

AFTER venturing away from Marburg and the family business, siblings Athol and Emily Birnie felt the pull to return to the small township to make their own mark.

Father Les has run Scotland Yard Antiques for 30 years.

When he took it over with wife Kathy in 1991, they operated it alongside a real estate business and a post office.

Emily opened the Special Branch Collective cafe next door two-and-a-half-years ago, after 17 years as a flight attendant for Qantas.

Now Athol has taken on his own venture, opening The Black Museum in an adjoining building to the cafe, in a space formerly used to sell unrestored furniture.

The name of the antique store was chosen to keep with the theme of the other family businesses; being coined after Scotland Yard's collection of criminal memorabilia.

"I was given the opportunity to come into this place and get creative and mix in the old with the new," he said.

"I've still got some quality antiques but also some really cool contemporary furnishings. There's nothing run of the mill in here."

The whole shop was gutted, it was given a facelift and old items were sold off to prepare for the new business.

Athol Birnie has opened up The Black Museum in Marburg.

Now it is filled with all manners of unique wares with the oldest item for sale dating back to the 1750s.

Athol, 36, worked with his dad from a young age but pursued music and moved to the Gold Coast.

He was positive for the future of the town and believed it was at a "turning point."

"I came back to my roots eventually, which Emily did as well," he said.

"We all get along really well. We're very lucky.

"I do love the industry. No two days are the same. Every day if different. You never know what's going to come through the door.

"It doesn't come to you, you have to look for it."

Emily said she returned to Marburg for the "simple life".

"Just to get back to basics," she said.

"It's got a really quaint feel but word of mouth is the way it's growing."

Les, 72, said there used to be 15 antique shops dotted between Ipswich and Toowoomba but they had succumbed to the internet.

He has no plans to give up his work yet.

"They'll be carrying me out in a box," he said.

"I'll slow down a bit now Athol is involved and Emily is there. I'll still potter away in the shed out the back until the day I drop.

"I've got no inclination to be a grey nomad. I've got it good. I'm a very happy man.

"I'm finding a lot of younger people are coming in and buying antiques and finding IKEA and all of that other stuff is not all it's rated to be."