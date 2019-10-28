Wealth of Ipswich talent provides healthy sporting future

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Jude Thomas with the family of The Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson of the Year Andrew Campbell - father Jon, sister Lyndsey and mother Denise at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards function.

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Jude Thomas with the family of The Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson of the Year Andrew Campbell - father Jon, sister Lyndsey and mother Denise at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards function. Rob Williams

OPINION

ONE of the regular questions asked around the sports fields of Ipswich is "how is the city's junior talent tracking?''

While another world-famous athlete like French Open tennis champion Ash Barty is yet to emerge, Ipswich continues to develop an incredible wealth of junior and senior quality.

The latest City of Ipswich Sports Awards on Friday night showcased the diversity and depth of ability being nurtured in a range of sports.

Having 15 finalists named in the junior category alone highlighted the exceptional number of young people excelling at national and international level.

Athlete Jude Thomas was a worthy winner. However, all the finalists were fine achievers serving Ipswich proud.

Senior winner Andrew Campbell typifies the tremendous Ipswich loyalty, proving you don't have to leave the city to make an Australian team hoping to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Credit must go to Ipswich City Council, and in particular the dedicated Sport Ipswich team, for organising the awards culminating in a celebration.

While the QT provides comprehensive sporting coverage of our elite achievers throughout the year, the Council-backed awards deliver another level of deserved recognition.

David Lems, sports editor