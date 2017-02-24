Council 'not rolling over' on koalas

PROTECTION: Ipswich planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli says council will keep the heat on the State Government over koala protection.

"WE are not rolling over."

That is the word from Ipswich planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli about the planning committee's response to the State Government's draft South East Queensland (SEQ) Regional Plan.

Cr Antoniolli said the full council meeting on Tuesday would vote on the submission, or response, of the planning committee to the plan. There are three key aspects of that response.

"We are pushing against the urban corridor infringing into the koala conservation area at Ebenezer," Cr Antoniolli said.

"So we want to strengthen that corridor and not weaken it, which the plan currently is suggesting. We are hoping to get a good outcome there so we can increase our conservation corridor."

Cr Antoniolli said the council was also seeking provision for high frequency rail to the Rosewood and Walloon area.

"That is recognising the fact that there is going to be over that (25-year) period of time an additional 52,000 potential users of that section of rail," he said.

"Further to that we want the state to recognise that we are a growth region and we want them to not only provide sufficient infrastructure for growth, but to ensure the SEQ regional plan matches the capacity for growth that is within our planning scheme. We don't believe it currently matches that capacity at this point in time."