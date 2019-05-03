'We will close': Animal rescue hits back at RSPCA summons

FILE PHOTO: Soquilchi Rescue Ranch has vowed to close after it was served with an RSPCA summons. President Miranda Wells and vice president Helen Knight.

A SUNSHINE Coast animal charity has hit back and vowed to close after it received a summons from the RSPCA relating to the seizure of several cats from one of its foster carers.

Soquilichi Rescue Ranch (SRR) came under fire on Thursday night after the RSPCA said it was served with a summons charging nine counts of breach of duty of care to an animal, pursuant to the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001, in relation to cats at the foster carer's Caboolture home in November last year.

Out of 21 foster cats and kittens placed with Nat Nicholls, three cats and four kittens were seized as they were deemed to need immediate veterinary treatment.

Of these seven animals, only two adult cats were saved, with the others euthanased.

Two of the sick kittens that were seized and later euthanised by the RSPCA. Soquilichi Rescue Ranch

Nicholls, who had six out of eight breach of duty of care charges dropped, pleaded guilty in Caboolture Magistrates Court last week.

She was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay court and veterinary costs that totalled about $1000, according to court documents.

SRR president Miranda Wells has hit back at the summons against the charity, slamming the media and the RSPCA and vowing to "uncover the truth".

While the ranch would not comment when contacted by the Sunshine Coast Daily, Ms Wells wrote several social media posts addressing the situation.

"We do have veterinary records and our vet will willingly sign an affidavit ... but that isn't the point. This will affect our charity permanently," she wrote.

Ms Wells said the 14 other cats and kittens left at the foster carer's property had since been taken to a vet and placed with other carers.

She vowed to close the 12-year-old group, which helps rehome about 1000 cats, dogs and horses annually, after receiving strong criticism and "nasty comments" on social media

"RSPCA, I will endeavour to uncover the truth, with my vets by my side, until the day I die," she wrote.

"Rescue is hard. This can happen to anyone."

"Please stop the threats. We will close. Those that come at us with hatred will finally find satisfaction."

A supporter has started a GoFundMe with a goal of $12,000 to keep the charity going. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised just over $200.