BIG SCALPS: Jack Wood celebrates one of his four wickets against Sunshine Coast at the weekend. Rob Williams

IT WAS a final round result indicative of the Ipswich/Logan Hornets' season.

Close, but not close enough. Good, but not quite good enough.

As the better team for much of Saturday's contest at Baxter Oval, the Hornets failed to close out Sunshine Coast when the opportunities arose.

Brothers Jack (4/65) and Harry Wood (2/67) had done the bulk of the bowling damage through the day, after the visitors resumed at 0/56 chasing 264 for victory.

With the North Coast outfit teetering at 7/173 and no recognised bat at the crease, the Hornets were in the box seat to end a disappointing two-day season on a positive note.

Instead, the visitors reached the required total with two wickets in-hand, as Jacob Wilson (44 off 63) and Stephen Shaw (41 off 73) staved off the Ipswich bowling attack.

"Either side of tea we probably just weren't quite as good as we wanted to be,” Hornets batsman Dan Wilson said.

"We got ourselves into a really strong position to win the game. Maybe we just expected we'd get the last couple of wickets and it would happen for us.”

Wilson said Shaw in particular "rode his luck” with the Hornets failing to capitalise on two half-chances to dismiss the number nine bat.

"There were two decent catches that went down,” he said.

"We weren't poor, we just weren't as good as we had been for the three or four hours beforehand.”

The Hornets' batting coach felt the team only needed "another half-hour of patient, quality cricket” to have sown up the result.

It was a trend which haunted the Hornets this season and if reversed, might have seen the team into a maiden finals series instead of watching March action from the periphery.

"We just didn't quite win the bigger moments (this season) in two-day cricket, and that's what let us down,” Wilson said.

"We made 370 against Uni and they knocked them off. Gold Coast passed us eight or nine (wickets) down, and the same with Sunny Coast.

"Hopefully we can come back next year and be that little bit better when it matters.”

Brisbane Premier Cricket

Sunshine Coast 8/264 (87.1 - J. Wood 4/65, H. Wood 2/67, S. Lutter 1/50) def. Ipswich/Logan Hornets 263 (71.2 - L. Prince 97, A. Wilson 69, H. Wood 24) at Baxter Oval