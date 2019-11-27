‘We were bored:’ Men steal $600 of alcohol from Bowls Club

CHARGED: Jeffrey Michael Wells fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing a charge of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break.

A ROMA man old enough to know better will pay the price for his "boredom" after facing Roma Magistrates Court.

Jeffrey Michael Wells, 31, fronted Magistrate Cridland in court on Tuesday to face two charges for breaking into the Roma Bowls Club.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on October 18 at 3.45am, Wells and his accomplice forced open the roller door at the club to create enough space for Wells' accomplice to crawl into, where he stole cans of Jack Daniels and Cola as well as a case of 12 700ml Bundaberg rum bottles.

Sgt Whiting said the pair then returned to a residence to drink.

The court heard at 12.45am on October 24, police located the defendant and when questioned on the theft, he initially denied any involvement but after CCTV footage was shown to Wells, he made full admissions.

The defendant's lawyer told the court Wells, who is on a disability pension, was with a friend the night of the theft and they were bored so they decided to break into the bowls club and steal alcohol.

The lawyer also said he was remorseful of his actions and is prepared to pay restitution.

Wells pleaded guilty to the charge.

"He's really in the range for imprisonment," Magistrate Cridland said.

"I must take into account his previous criminal history and come up with deterrent penalties to show that sort of behaviour is not acceptable.

"There is no reason whatsoever for breaking into someone else's property and stealing from them."

Wells was convicted, and sentenced to four months imprisonment with a wholly suspended sentence for two years.

He was also ordered to pay $304.77 in restitution to the Roma Bowls Club, which was half the cost of the alcohol stolen.