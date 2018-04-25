'We want your priorities': Council launches new strategy

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Councillor Kylie Stoneman at the launch of the Ipswich City Council's Arts and Culture discussion paper outside the owl mural.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Councillor Kylie Stoneman at the launch of the Ipswich City Council's Arts and Culture discussion paper outside the owl mural. Hayden Johnson

A FUTURE plan for arts and culture in Ipswich has been collated and released for public feedback by the Ipswich City Council.

After calling for residents to undertake a survey earlier this year, the council released a draft Arts and Cultural Strategy.

The strategy, open for feedback until Friday, aims to set priorities and grow the sector.

Arts and Community Development Committee chair Councillor Kylie Stoneman the rapidly growing city needed to harness arts and cultural assets.

"Public engagement to date has clearly shown residents understand arts and culture are fundamental to a vibrant and thriving society,” she said.

Cr Stoneman said the themes included sharing our heritage and creating new cultural histories, celebrating inclusivity and incubating creativity and innovation.

"Through the engagement process those themes have expanded and identified various opportunities, from the importance of council leadership and action to the engagement of young people,” she said.

Cr Stoneman said the council listened to survey feedback and now wanted assistance on the priorities for implementing the strategy.

A short survey on the council's website asks residents to provide feedback on which of the action items are most important.

Visit Ipswich.qld.gov.au to have your say on the arts and cultural strategy.