'We want a serious conversation': Company challenges EPO

AN IPSWICH company locked in a court battle with the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection is calling for a serious conversation over the disposal of chemical waste from RAAF Base Amberley.

NuGrow is appealing an Environmental Protection Order issued in July last year, claiming the company wrongly collected 880,000 litres of stormwater from the RAAF base containing the potentially harmful PFAS chemical, commonly used for firefighting.

NuGrow does not deny accepting the waste between March 28 and April 7 last year, but says none of it was used to make its compost and soil conditioning product, and it was promptly disposed of in a licensed landfill under the direction of the Department of Environment and Science.

The company has not ruled out accepting RAAF Base storm water in the future and blending it with its soil products.

First, it must wait for the result of its appeal, which it said it could not comment on further, except to say that it was disputing a number of aspects of the Environmental Protection Order.

NuGrow spokesman Peter Thompson said PFAS was present in a wide variety of household items, including non-stick fry pans, carpet and baby clothes.

The 18-year-old Ipswich company says traces of PFAS will also be present in treated sewerage, with biosolids widely used on agricultural land where food is grown.

"What's critically important is that the levels of PFAS in our compost products are compliant with state and national guidelines and always test under allowed limits," Mr Thompson said.

"What we want is a healthy conversation about safe levels of PFAS in the environment, not a misleading conversation that suggests zero PFAS is practical in modern society."

The company maintains that the RAAF storm water was never used in any NuGrow products, however it had planned to use it as feedstock for compost.

NuGrow accepts a variety of green waste, food waste and household waste products, recycling it into soil products.

Mr Thompson said the company had stringent controls in place to ensure its products meet state and national guidelines.

Interestingly, the company says traces of PFAS will already be present in most if not all commercial composts, due to its presence in a wide range of commercial and household products.

"NuGrow strongly supports rigorous scrutiny of the waste industry and welcomes the Department's focus on good practice," Mr Thompson said.

"We welcome the Queensland Government demonstrating leadership through environmental solutions, stewardship, education and stronger regulation, supported by initiatives like an improved waste strategy for the state."