Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lachlan Haywood moved to Toowoomba from Bundaberg but the job he was hired for no longer available due to coronavirus. Crowds outside Centrelink office. Picture: Bev Lacey
Lachlan Haywood moved to Toowoomba from Bundaberg but the job he was hired for no longer available due to coronavirus. Crowds outside Centrelink office. Picture: Bev Lacey Bev Lacey
Health

'We shouldn’t have left': New couple face job loss shock

Tom Gillespie
by
24th Mar 2020 8:40 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LACHLAN Haywood and his partner left Bundaberg for Toowoomba earlier this month with jobs to walk into, but the coronavirus outbreak has left them lining up at Centrelink.

The 20-year-old has been left devastated as their dream move for a better life turned sour in the face of a global pandemic that has shut the Queensland borders and left thousands of people out of work.

"I did have a job to come down to and it's just disappeared at this stage, and that was labour work," Mr Haywood said.

"I'm a self-contractor with my own ABN and that's dried up.

"We're pretty devastated - we really think we shouldn't have left Bundaberg."

Crods outside Centrelink office. Picture: Bev Lacey
Crods outside Centrelink office. Picture: Bev Lacey Bev Lacey

The couple joined the hundreds who lined up at Centrelink yesterday to apply for income support.

Mr Haywood, who is a labourer by trade, said they had just signed a lease on a rental property, and nearly signed for finance on a car when the job losses started.

"We've got no family down here, if we were back at Bundaberg, we probably wouldn't be at Centrelink today," he said.

"We're trying to find any help we can get, we've just moved down here and half our stuff is down in Warwick and (the removalist) can't leave his business because of the virus.

"We're staying in Wilsonton Heights, we've got a lease, but now we've got to find a way to pay rent.

"I'm just glad we didn't take any big loans out, because we were just looking into a new car.

"We've got each other, and that's important."

The line at Centrelink continues to grow today, stretching around the block according to reports.

Groom MP John McVeigh has called on residents applying for income support to be patient, due to the incredible amount of inquiries.

More Stories

centrelink coronavirus toowoomba editors picks toowoomba toowoomba jobs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outpouring of love during worst drought in history

        premium_icon Outpouring of love during worst drought in history

        News If it wasn’t for the generous support of people on the internet, Sue Renfree’s beloved horses might not be here today

        Cop rescues lost baby koala stranded on the road

        premium_icon Cop rescues lost baby koala stranded on the road

        News The koala was shivering, so this cop wrapped it in a jacket and called for help.

        Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        premium_icon Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        News Queensland Government is readying a $3 billion plan to soften the blow