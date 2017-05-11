Annastacia Palaszczuk this afternoon apologised to the hundreds affected by the laws as her government introduced legislation to enable historic gay convictions to be expunged.

OVER 94 years there were 464 people convicted under laws in which homosexuals were considered criminals.

"Today my Government will close this painful chapter and move to expunge historical gay convictions in Queensland," she said.

"Although belated this apology is none the less sincere and heartfelt."

@AnnastaciaMP official apology to Qlders vilified because of anti gay laws - expunging convictions @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/qPUVAJVZMd — Shane Doherty (@ShaneDoherty9) May 11, 2017

In 1997 homosexuality was decriminalised but criminal historys remained.

Queensland Attorney-Genreal Hon Yvette D'Ath proposed the Expungement of Historical Offences Bill 2017 to have these offences removed in Parliament today.

Ms D'Ath thanked those who were negatively affected by the laws who were present in Parliament and also paid respect to those not there.

"For those who are no longer with us but who lived with this shame for far too long, today this is for you," she said.

"The law reform did not address the stigma, shame and embarrassment to those whose criminal history contained charges prior to decriminalisation."

Ms D'Ath said the State Government realised the pain the laws had caused.

"We know this is a deeply hurtful issue," she said.

"Forcing repeated disclosure of charges to potential employers (and others) has caused people embarrassment and for them to continually relive the moment of their charges or convictions.

"It has prevented people from volunteering, working and fully participating in civic life until today.

"We should never forget this hatred was within our lifetime and was done in our name," she said.

