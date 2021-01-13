We should have seen Trump coming a mile away

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

"The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour."

This prediction cannot be attributed to one particular psychologist, but its truth stands the test of time.

Life experience warns us that "once bitten, twice shy" may be the better option when in doubt.



But to give people the benefit of the doubt is to be human, willing to give offenders a second chance.

After all, we are all human and "nobody's perfect", as they say!

Life also tells us to be cautious and show wisdom, a lesson not easily appropriated; more so with age and experience.

We tend to ignore what we don't want to face; that someone we trust has broken the golden rule and betrayed our trust.



This perspective works itself out in our relationships, where we know, or think we know, who to trust.

Trust in politicians, car salesmen and our friends and acquaintances, says more about us, than them.

We invest in people and schemes we value and want.

Then we experience the reality of consequences of putting our faith in untrustworthy people or schemes. Being duped by forces outside ourselves relying on our naivety, is costly.



We only have to witness the chaos Donald Trump instigated in his four-year term as a pseudo-president, to see how easily some are led like sheep to the slaughter.

Even those in the Republican Party and his own family fell for his charade.

"All the world's a stage and all the men and women are simply players.." [Wm. Shakespeare]

E Rowe

Marcooola, Qld