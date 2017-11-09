'We push harder and go higher': Active girls achieve more

St Mary's College has won the Queensland Government 2017 Active Girls in School Video Competition. Students Amie Codd, Kate Sotiriadis and Daniele Stark with principal Judith Finan and Glen Carpenter.

St Mary's College has won the Queensland Government 2017 Active Girls in School Video Competition. Students Amie Codd, Kate Sotiriadis and Daniele Stark with principal Judith Finan and Glen Carpenter. Rob Williams

FROM sports champions to film stars the girls from St Mary's College have shown that skills learnt on the field can translate into the class room.

Sporty students Amie Codd, Kate Sotiriadis and Daniele Stark take the lead in a video entry titled SMC Cheer video which recently won the Queensland Active Girls and School Video Competition in the physical motivational category.

The video showcases the school's Strikers Cheer Leading team and deals with resilience and achieving goals.

St Mary's College Marketing and Community Engagement officer Rebecca Reis said the video was about promoting girls in sport.

"We push harder and go higher,” the girls said in their own words in the video.

The message they shared in the video is that when Cheerleaders fail they "fall hard, again and again” but they don't give up, instead they get back up and push through.

These girls are tough - they train together, fall together and sweat together and don't ever give up.

They are also learning through sport how to be more disciplined at school.

St Mary's Principal Judith Finan said sport contributed to the performance of students academically.

"They develop self-discipline and time management,” she said.

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication displayed by our students and this award is testimony to the importance of sport in college life.”

Sport is a huge part of St Mary's College, two of the girls in the video are part of the Cheer team while another is involved in Sport Aerobics.

With less than 12 months competing in sports aerobics the St Mary's College team won the national championships this July.

Until last year when the girls attended the Australian Council of Health, Physical Education and Recreation (ACHPER) Queensland Women in Sport Breakfast they had no idea what Sports Aerobics was.

They were inspired to form a team of their own after being blown away by a demonstration from another high school.

This year the girls at St Mary's including the Sports Aerobics team performed in front of nearly 1000 people at the 2017 Queensland Women in Sport breakfast held last month, which featured guest speakers Kate McCarthy from the Brisbane Lions AFLW team, and Australian Paralympic Swimmer Lucky Patterson.

They entered the competition with encouragement from St Mary's Sports Leader Glenn Carpenter who received a special mention as an Inspirational Teacher at the breakfast.

An ACHPER spokesperson recognised and thanked Mr Carpenter for the significant contribution he has made to students' lives in 2017.