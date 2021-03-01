Menu
Letters to the Editor

We pay the bill for ambitious bid

1st Mar 2021 11:31 AM


LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The 2032 Olympics are 11 years away and who pays the bill?

Our present pandemic economic crisis puts things in perspective.

The cost of the required infrastructure is a bridge too far, in our 2021 economic climate.

History has taught us that it is the taxpayer who covers the shortfall.

Our present premier and lord mayor bidding for the 2032 Games cannot guarantee the burden of costs won't be their legacy.

They will be retired with healthy superannuations and benefits.

The Gold Coast again wants the glory.

Southeast Queensland requires world class infrastructure investment which doesn't presently exist. We don't need new taxes to pay for Queensland's pipe-dream vision, from which regional Queensland will not benefit.

"Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

A referendum or survey for Queenslanders who will pay the burden of costs, is a fair and ethical way to test the interest. It should not be the privilege of a few ambitious bureaucrats.

E Rowe

Marcoola

2032 olympic games bid letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

