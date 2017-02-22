We offer the best of both worlds

NEWS FIRST: The Queensland Times website is a top source for news.

NEVER has the world seen such rapid advancements than what's happening in the digital world right now.

We thought it was cool when we didn't need to carry cash any more, but now with Mobile Pay we don't even need to have our credit card on us to make a purchase - we just tap our phone.

Watches are now mini tablets and you can access anything you need online and on your smartphone.

So it's no wonder we've had to change our business model to suit the ever-changing digital world of news.

Print has always been our bread and butter, but with more of our audience now reading their news online, we've altered the way we work to bring you the best of both worlds.

The possibilities theonline world presents are phenomenal and if you're not already online with us, we'd love you to join the journey.

Right now, you can take advantage of our Big Three offer where you'll get 50% off our unlimited digital subscription offer for the first 12 weeks.

That's just $3 a week for unlimited access to the www.qt.com.au website, the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW) and the Washington Post. We'll throw in a free Saturday paper delivered straight to your door every weekend.

Head to www.qt.com.au/big3 for more information.

Don't get left behind - be where the innovation is.