We need to choose the next Ipswich mayor carefully

Ipswich voters need to choose the next mayor carefully, says one reader.

I WAS born in Ipswich, and have lived here for more than 70 years so I have seen a lot of councillors, and mayors, come and go.

Without a doubt, the person among them who has done the most for this city by putting us on the map locally, nationally and internationally, has been Paul Pisasale, by a long way. Notwithstanding, due to his health, and his judicial problems, he may be remembered for other reasons.

The city has gone through a massive growth period quite smoothly with his leadership. Now, we have to find a replacement who is capable enough to continue our leap into the future, and guide us through the unprecedented development that is taking place in and around Ipswich.

I believe this person should be in their 50s to be able to give us the years of service we require and be capable of handling the hectic pace that is required to fulfil the position of mayor.

Next, they should have the education and intelligence to comprehend the complexities of budgeting to handle this growth.

Next, successful experience in their own business and corporate management are absolute essential requirements.

Add six years' experience as a state member of parliament, and a current occupation as a local councillor, and you are left with only one selection.

Wayne Wendt, age 57, CPA, former State MP, ex-CEO Ipswich Jets, currently Division 5 councillor. Let's hope that Wayne is interested, and would run as an independent.

The decision is left to us, the voters.

Let's hope and pray that we are not left with a media tart, who enjoys acting as a clown, to represent us on the national theatre.

KEITH SELF

Raceview