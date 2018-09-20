'We need to be convinced on waste-to-energy plant': Council

$400 million waste energy plant renders for the landfill site in the old Swanbank power precinct

ANY waste-to-energy facility will need to exceed high international standards and benchmarks to proceed, Ipswich City Council has declared.

Remondis has advised it will build a $400million state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plant at Swanbank.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello acknowledged it would be the role of the state's co-ordinator-general to manage a comprehensive environmental assessment of the proposal, including community engagement.

Mr Chemello said Ipswich and neighbouring councils were leading an innovative approach to waste management.

"We realise this is an issue for the entirety of southeast Queensland which can't be dealt with in isolation by each local government," he said.

"We understand why the coordinator-general could have a role to assess the potential impact of the Remondis application across council boundaries.

"It should be clear that, in Ipswich, we will be adamantly requiring world's best practice and the highest possible international environmental standards to ensure there is no measurable environmental impact on our community.

"The Ipswich community will need to be convinced this is an environmentally appropriate way forward."

Mr Chemello hoped the regional waste alliance would return to the community "within the next few months" to listen to their opinions on the best ways forward in waste management.

"I understand that there is a strong scepticism in Ipswich about thermal treatment of waste, and I've already made it quite clear that smoke stacks billowing soot into the local air are simply not an option for this community," he said.

"Options being looked at include in-vessel composting, anaerobic digestion, mechanical biological treatment, gasification and pyrolysis."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the project was "complete rubbish".

"From what we've seen, it appears like it's pie in the sky, there's no plan for it until 2020," she said.