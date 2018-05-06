Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTION: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says the community has lost confidence in Ipswich Council.
ACTION: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says the community has lost confidence in Ipswich Council. DAVE HUNT
News

We need fresh blood in town

6th May 2018 12:00 PM

THE RECENT revelations surrounding Ipswich City Council have brought to light what most have known for years.

Is Ipswich the new "moonlight state”?

The last thing Ipswich needs is a continuation of an old boys' club.

A new council election must be called and new blood needs to be injected sooner rather than later.

This fiasco has gone on for far too long to be ignored. The city cannot function effectively while this continued cloud hangs over those who have been put in a position of trust..

Do we want more of the "do as I say and not as I do”?

Justice must be done.

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview

ipswich corrupt stirling hinchcliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Forget the heart attack: Age no barrier for 'slogger'

    premium_icon Forget the heart attack: Age no barrier for 'slogger'

    News AN 80-year-old farmer who swapped his lawn bowls for running shoes provided a wonderful story of dedication at the Ipswich Turf Club.

    • 6th May 2018 11:00 AM
    Cliffhanger finish: What a Dey at the turf club

    premium_icon Cliffhanger finish: What a Dey at the turf club

    News Sensational end to Ipswich's exciting handicap foot race

    • 6th May 2018 10:46 AM
    Airshow brings sky high hopes for ‘Ruff Love’ veterans

    Airshow brings sky high hopes for ‘Ruff Love’ veterans

    Community Ruff Love Assistant Dogs, pairs puppies with ex-military personnel

    Watchdog to vet local councils

    premium_icon Watchdog to vet local councils

    Council News A public service-style commission could oversee council staff

    Local Partners