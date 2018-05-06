We need fresh blood in town

ACTION: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says the community has lost confidence in Ipswich Council.

ACTION: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says the community has lost confidence in Ipswich Council. DAVE HUNT

THE RECENT revelations surrounding Ipswich City Council have brought to light what most have known for years.

Is Ipswich the new "moonlight state”?

The last thing Ipswich needs is a continuation of an old boys' club.

A new council election must be called and new blood needs to be injected sooner rather than later.

This fiasco has gone on for far too long to be ignored. The city cannot function effectively while this continued cloud hangs over those who have been put in a position of trust..

Do we want more of the "do as I say and not as I do”?

Justice must be done.

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview