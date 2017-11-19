We need a Celtic festival

TRADITIONS: The Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band, one of the oldest pipe bands in the country featuring, from left, Peter Thomson, Tim Caldwell, Don MacSween and Alwyn Clarke.

AMONG all the drama of the citizenship saga in federal politics and the High Court's decision to declare some senators ineligible to continue in the Parliament it is refreshing to witness a great Scottish band taking its place in our community.

The Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band, one of the oldest pipe bands in the country, was formed in 1909 by the Ipswich Caledonian Society.

It aims to encourage the music, customs and traditions of the great highland bagpipe.

It was also to serve as a social organisation, and provide what would best be described as "a helping hand" to migrating Scottish families.

Today, the band continues to uphold the Scottish traditions and encourages young people to learn to play the pipes and drums through an initiative it established - the Greater Ipswich College of Piping and Drumming.

Recently, a band member told me to establish a weekend Celtic festival in Ipswich.

Limestone Park would be a great place to hold such an event.

Maybe it could take place during the weekend of the FUSED Festival celebrating the Arts in Ipswich. Combining these two festivals into one could be a great bonus for the city. Celtic festivals around the world attract large crowds of people.

It could be a great drawcard, bringing thousands of people into our city.

Can you imagine what benefits to the city this would be? The hotels and motels would be full, the cafes and restaurants would see increased business and Ipswich would be focused on the world stage.

Some may say this is nothing but a pipe dream but sometimes pipe dreams become reality. I am sure the founders of the Woodford Folk Festival received similar views in the beginning.

Look where Woodford is today.

It is a major festival featuring hundreds of musicians, poets, story tellers and much more. It is visited by thousands of patrons every year and runs over an eight-day period.

For these ideas to get legs, they need someone with enough energy to promote the idea and for those in leadership roles in this community to get on board and help develop the idea into a workable proposition.

Unfortunately, in this community, that leadership is not forthcoming. And the only way we will get any leadership is by everybody constantly lobbying our leaders and letting them know in loud vocal ways what we expect.

The Ipswich community for too long has pulledl its weight in this regard.

Now it is time the leaders of the community pull their collective weight.

Then maybe, just maybe ideas like a Celtic festival will get off the ground.

We need leaders who live in this community, who understand this community and who are willing to represent this community fully.

Then we will get results.