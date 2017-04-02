We must be off our trolleys

ABANDONED: Have we, as a society, become so lazy that we cannot walk a few extra paces to the return bays and return the shopping trolley

A FEW years ago, Ipswich became the first city in Queensland to introduce a new local law requiring supermarkets and retailers to install a shopping trolley wheel lock containment system to clean up local parks, creeks and rivers. And to a greater extent this has been a success.

It is now a rare sight to see shopping trolleys lying around the streets causing hazards for both pedestrians and traffic alike.

But the humble shopping trolley is still a problem, or should I say the people using them make them a problem.

Now, I don't know about you, but I am sick and tired of turning into a shopping centre carpark only to find a shopping trolley in the middle of the vacant parking space or resting against the pole.

Often, these trolleys sitting in the middle of the vacant parking spot are only a few paces from the trolley return that can be found in all shopping centre carparks.

I can only think that people must be extremely "lazy” and don't care about others when they don't return the trolley they have used.

According to the RACV, wayward shopping trolleys cost more than $300,000 in claims in the last financial year. Apparently, the average repair cost last financial year was more than $2000. For too many motorists a quick dash to the shops became expensive when the car hit or scraped, what is termed a "rogue” trolley.

Data from NRMA Insurance and RACV has revealed that last year Mondays and Saturdays in New South Wales and Fridays in Victoria were the most common days for drivers to have a run-in with a shopping trolley.

In NSW, collisions were peaking at 11am and 12pm while for Victorians the time was much larger with most collisions occurring between 10am and 3pm.

One of the most disappointing aspects of all these collisions with "rogue” shopping trolleys is that one in two Australians do not return their shopping trolley to a designated return bay.

A recent survey conducted by RACV found that 20% of the survey respondents claimed "they just couldn't be bothered” returning the trolleys. This was confirmed by an NRMA survey that found similar responses. In that survey, 19% of respondents couldn't be bothered while 16% were too busy to return the trolley to the return bays.

What a shocking indictment of today's society that our so-called busy lifestyle doesn't include taking care of others.

It appears that today's society has the "all-about-me” mentality and stuff everyone else.

And let's not blame the young people for this, as older people and seniors are just as responsible for this attitude as anyone else.

Have we, as a society, become so lazy that we cannot walk a few extra paces to the return bays and return the shopping trolley that the supermarket has provided to make shopping easier for us.

Some may consider this to be a small gripe and think who cares but as far as I am concerned it is just another example of people thinking only about themselves and no one else. If this is you, then wake up and do the right thing by everyone concerned - especially yourself.