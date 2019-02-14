'We look after our own': MP

IT'S been a year of floods, fires and drought and communities are looking to the government for disaster funding to protect their homes and livelihoods.

Rather than push for greater long-term disaster funding, One Nation is calling on the Federal Government to divert foreign aid to help communities affected by tragedy.

One Nation Mirani MP Stephen Andrew has supported his party's call to strip away at foreign aid for emergency relief.

"We can't control the weather ... but we can control the flow of money and its direction (to) make sure that we direct it to the right places," he said.

Mr Andrew said Australia was a generous country but during a time of crisis that generosity should be stopped within Australia's borders.

"When we've got disasters we look after our own," he said.

Mr Andrew admitted he did not know how large the Federal aid budget was; as a state MP, he said, "that's not my realm. But I do know that Senator Hanson is on top of that".

While foreign aid made up the equivalent of less than one per cent of the 2018 Federal budget, Mr Andrew said it was the best pool of money to help disaster-affected communities.

He said redirecting foreign aid was necessary due to the national debt.

"Rather than borrowing additional money ... overall it would be smarter to dip into that," he said.

When asked if the proposal was simply redirecting money from one relief program to another - the budgetary equivalent of robbing Peter to pay Paul - Mr Andrew said, "I can't see how I'm robbing anyone".

He said there was value to foreign aid programs, which were important to build relationships with our neighbours and maintain regional security.

He also suggested aid-dependant nations give money to Australia, saying "it's a two-way street".