'We haven't got a clue': Greyhound club looks for new track

IPSWICH Greyhounds Club will operate at the showgrounds without a lease while Racing Queensland considers future plans for the club.

Since its lease expired in May last year the club has been operating on a week-to-week plan while it waits for news from Racing Queensland about a new facility.

The racing entity has been in discussions with the club for more than one year, but no announcement has been made on plans for a new state-of-the-art greyhound facility in Ipswich.

When asked about the status of the future track, greyhound club manager Merv Page admitted "we haven't got a clue".

"It doesn't seem to give Racing Queensland too many worries," he said.

"They keep saying they're going to make announcement soon.

"I remember when they were going to make an announcement 10 years ago."

Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell said work to secure an improved facility was ongoing.

"Racing Queensland has made significant progress on the scoping for a new greyhound track as the replacement facility for the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club and expect to make an announcement in the coming months," he said.

"Racing Queensland won't speculate on prospective sites until a final decision is made."

Mr Page said the showgrounds site was too tight for dogs.

"This track is unsafe," he said. "It's just had its use-by date."

According to Racing Queensland's annual report, the greyhound industry provides a $113million boost to the state's economy and supports 911 jobs.

Queensland's Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has previously recognised the need for a purpose-built, one-turn track.