Avalanche of grief follows artist’s death

THE Far North Queensland is mourning the loss of an inspirational creative visionary at the forefront of the region's art movement.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair director Arone Meeks died peacefully at Cairns Hospital on Wednesday morning after a short battle with cancer. He was 64.

The Ku Ku Imidiji man was born in 1957 and grew up in the Cape York town of Laura.

Indigenous artist Arone Meeks died at the Cairns Hospital on Wednesday morning. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

He left the Far North to pursue an art career at the City Art Institute in Sydney however Mr Meeks returned north to study with Cape York tribal elders before settling in Cairns.

The works by the skilled painter, sculptor and printmaker broached a broad range of issues including cross cultural interaction, relationships, gender, traditional and modern spirituality.

CIAF director Gillian Mailman through a veil of tears struggled to come to terms with his death.

Arone Meeks with his collection of works in his exhibition called 'Megalo to Murray Island' at KickArts Gallery in 2018. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"He gave so much of himself and I am going to miss him so much," she said.

"And miss learning from him, he taught me so much. I just want to wrap my arms around him and hold him. I just want to go into sorry business because it has been so hard.

"It's got to keep going, he has started something and we have got to keep it going. His passion, his talent and he was a beautiful man.

"His life should celebrated with respect and dignity because he deserves so much.

"We have lost a national treasure today."

Mr Meeks' work has graced the walls of many prestigious galleries nationally and internationally, including National Gallery of Australia, Biblioteque Nationale (Paris), GOMA, and the National Gallery of Japan.

Picture of Arone Meeks, one of the Malangi mural artists, with the artwork at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2014. Photo by Richard Gosling

Arts Nexus program director Melissa Robertson said Mr Meeks' support of the Cairns art scene was without parallel.

"He was a very big supporter of the arts community … he has trained and inspired so many artists," she said.

"His art was so unique, no one could touch him in terms of his art practice."

Mr Meeks' partner Geoff Dixon said he had been heartened by messages of support from friends and family.

"I'm sure your sadness is my sadness too," he said.

