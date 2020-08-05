We have a winner! Your choice for Ipswich’s Cutest Bub
THE VOTES have been counted in our search for Ipswich's Cutest Bub and we finally have a winner!
Over the past three weeks we have been featuring some of the region's smartest looking, snappiest dressing, and just plain adorable new arrivals, toddlers and miracle babies, after our call to mums and dads to send in pictures enjoyed an overwhelming response.
We received hundreds of pictures, and each cute bub had a wonderful story of his or her own to tell, especially our miracle bubs who didn't enjoy the easiest introduction into the world.
Like all good things, our search for Ipswich's Cutest Bub must come to an end, however, so here are our top three in order from first to third.
First place: Ethan Grounds
Young Ethan received 38% of the final vote, which attracted 162 responses from our readers. Which put him narrowly ahead of our second place getter as the winner of Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020. Well done Ethan and family.
Second place: Faye Parkes
Faye finished with 32% of the vote, just a few less than the winner in the end.
Third place: Kyan Kruger
Kyan won 14% of the vote to finish third.
Thanks to all the parents and family members who submitted photos for our polls.
To see the final vote count, click on the link below.
Photo Gallery Poll
VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020 - final
.
We like to see all of Ipswich as one big family, so thanks for sharing such a precious part of your lives with us.
And remember, if your child didn't get any votes, it doesn't matter!
Our poll was not only informal, it was just a bit of fun and we trust that the vast majority of you saw it that way.
As parents we know that nothing comes close to the love we feel when we look into our own children's eyes, and that's the part that really matters!