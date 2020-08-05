We have a winner! Your choice for Ipswich’s Cutest Bub

THE VOTES have been counted in our search for Ipswich's Cutest Bub and we finally have a winner!

Over the past three weeks we have been featuring some of the region's smartest looking, snappiest dressing, and just plain adorable new arrivals, toddlers and miracle babies, after our call to mums and dads to send in pictures enjoyed an overwhelming response.

We received hundreds of pictures, and each cute bub had a wonderful story of his or her own to tell, especially our miracle bubs who didn't enjoy the easiest introduction into the world.

Like all good things, our search for Ipswich's Cutest Bub must come to an end, however, so here are our top three in order from first to third.

First place: Ethan Grounds

Ethan Grounds, 16 months. He's the cheekiest boy and always has a smile on his face.

Young Ethan received 38% of the final vote, which attracted 162 responses from our readers. Which put him narrowly ahead of our second place getter as the winner of Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020. Well done Ethan and family.

Second place: Faye Parkes

Faye Maree Noah Jade Parkes, 9 months old today. Born October 5th of last year. How can you not smile when you look at his adorable face?

Faye finished with 32% of the vote, just a few less than the winner in the end.

Third place: Kyan Kruger

Kyan Oak Jack Kruger, 9 months. When we're out shopping, Kyan loves to melt all of the old ladies hearts by giving big smiles and letting them squeeze his deliciously chubby cheeks; making their day I'm sure.

Kyan won 14% of the vote to finish third.

Thanks to all the parents and family members who submitted photos for our polls.

To see the final vote count, click on the link below.

.

We like to see all of Ipswich as one big family, so thanks for sharing such a precious part of your lives with us.

And remember, if your child didn't get any votes, it doesn't matter!

Our poll was not only informal, it was just a bit of fun and we trust that the vast majority of you saw it that way.

As parents we know that nothing comes close to the love we feel when we look into our own children's eyes, and that's the part that really matters!