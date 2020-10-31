Menu
Costo says he was supposed to be 'politically dead'
Politics

‘We had everything against us’: Costo concedes Whitsunday

Laura Thomas
31st Oct 2020 11:06 PM
IT WAS a sombre scene at Eimeo Pacific Hotel as Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan conceded his seat this evening surrounded by a small group of supporters.

At 10.30pm, Mr Costigan had claimed 9.8 per cent of the vote, trailing behind LNP candidate Amanda Camm who secured 31.96 per cent.

Labor candidate Angie Kelly maintained a marginal lead in the race for Whitsunday at 33.19 per cent with just under half of the vote counted.

Mr Costigan said he was "very disappointed" at the result.

"Of course I'm p***ed off, it's not the result I wanted," he said.

"Of course I'm upset.

"It was going to be so hard obviously trying to build this new party and this new brand called North Queensland First."

Jason Costigan conceded the Whitsunday seat surrounded by a small group of supporters. Picture: Laura Thomas
However, Mr Costigan did not miss the chance to take a final swing at his former party after he was dumped from the party when allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

He denies those allegations.

"I was supposed to be politically dead last year," he said.

"(Amanda Camm) has won this under false pretences because at the end of the day, she only became the candidate because of me telling the truth and standing up for my people so much so that Frecklington didn't like it and they did a hatchet job."

During his live cross from Eimeo Pacific Hotel, he had a go at the LNP and leader Deb Frecklington who has now lost the state.

"Sometimes you have to step on toes even if they rissole you," he said.

Jason Costigan conceded the Whitsunday seat surrounded by a small group of supporters on Saturday night. Picture: Laura Thomas
"Ding dong the witch is dead. She (Frecklington) is gone after tonight.

"She shot me and she needs to be called out."

Mr Costigan said he was not going to make any bold promises about his plans for the future but flagged a move back into the media.

He also did not reveal the plans for his party NQ First but thanked members and candidates for their work.

"We did the very best we could with the resources that we (had)," he said.

"I want to thank everyone out there that kept the faith and voted for Costo."

"Clearly some mud sticks, and I'm not going to deny that, and trying to get a new party off the ground, that's like trying to get a man on the moon.

"We had everything against us, there were certain sections of the media, we had the big parties ganging up on us and it was like trying to climb a mountain; Everest, Kilimanjaro, Kosciuszko and a few others.

"I know I'm not everyone's cup of tea but I want you to know that in my eight and a half years I did the very best job I could in representing the people of Whitsunday from Blacks Beach to Dingo Beach."

