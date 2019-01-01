We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

WHEN Troy Turner invited his partner of three years Katelyn Muckert to the place where they had their first outing, she suspected something might be up, but not quite so literally.

Mr Turner spent six months planning a very special marriage proposal to Ms Muckert, who is also the mother of their two young children.

As the family sat having a picnic at Colleges Crossing about noon last Friday, a light aircraft cruised gently overhead - nothing special in itself.

Proposal in the sky. Rob Williams

But when Ms Muckert finally worked out what the message being towed behind the plane said, her heart was filled with joy, and she responded with an immediate and resounding, "yes".

"It was actually pretty easy to organise," Mr Turner said.

"I just emailed the guy with the plane and told him what the message was.

"I knew our son would point the plane out for us so it was just a matter of being able to read the sign, which took a little while."

Katelyn said she didn't immediately realise the plane was towing a message, reading: "Katie M will u marry me."

"I kind of just acknowledged the plane was there at first," she said.

"My son pointed it out and I sort of said, 'yep, that's right mate, it's a plane'.

"Then Troy pointed out there was something else behind it.

"I was shocked and excited, there were a lot of emotions."

The couple is yet to finalise details of the wedding but are keen to tie the knot in 2021.