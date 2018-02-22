We don't want a super dump

NO MORE: Letter writer David Harris is against a super dump.

WHY is almost everyone saying what a great city Ipswich is and how bright the future looks?

There seems little opposition to dumps. They are smelly and toxic.

Before the mayoral election, the council said dumps were a state matter. Well, now the council gets the first bite of the cherry. It must reject this dump application.

I want the council to give us the date for the meeting when a decision is made.

Remember "transparency"? The gallery will be packed out.

I'd say councillors with electoral death wishes will vote in favour.

Kerry Silver, it seems, wants to give us the impression she isn't in favour of dumps.

We await an unequivocal statement from her.

We need to unite and fight against this super dump. Be assured there are many activists who will join them.

Lobby your councillors and state MPs. It's good to see Jo-Ann Miller's statement.

She's nailed her colours to the mast.

We need our elected representatives to do the right thing.

DAVID HARRIS

