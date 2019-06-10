VIDEO: Missing teen's last known moments

Belgian teen Theo Hayez has not been seen since May 31. Video footage shows him outside Cheeky Monkeys in Byron Bay.

UPDATE 5.20pm: POLICE have released footage of missing teen Theo Hayez outside Cheeky Monkeys in Byron Bay.

Missing teen Theo Hayez: CCTV shows missing teen Theo Hayez outside Cheeky Monkeys in Byron Bay.

It is the last known siting of the 18-year-old.

Mr Hayez walks around the corner from the nightclub's main entrance, along Kingsley Street.

Mr Hayez's passport and belongings were found at the backpackers Wake Up in Belongil.

Theo Hayez's godfather Jean-Philippe Pector, and cousin Lisa Hayez appeal for any information on missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Original story: A MISSING backpacker's family is pleading with the community for anyone who might have information about the 18-year-old's disappearance to come forward, as police continue to search the Byron Bay area.

Belgian teenager Theo Hayez was reported missing last Thursday after he had not been seen since Friday, May 31 in Byron Bay.

Theo's godfather Jean-Philippe Pector talks to media in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Theo's godfather and Victorian resident Jean-Phillipe Pector said his godson's disappearance was uncharacteristic because he was a sensible person who didn't take unnecessary risks.

"He was not used to drinking at all, he does not take drugs, he's really sensible and he wouldn't look for adventure especially if he wasn't fully in his normal capacity," Mr Pector said.

"He had a conversation on messenger with some people in Belgium (on May 31) and he seemed totally lucid."

Theo's family have been worried for his safety since his disappearance, with his godfather and two cousins arriving in Byron Bay shortly after he went missing to assist with police.

"We are in a situation really difficult because not only is Theo really close to us, it's really hard to imagine him being gone for so long without any news," Mr Pector said.

"But also we need to relay to his parents who are in Belgium who are not able to come (to Australia). You can imagine that if it's hard for us, how hard it is for the mum and dad.

"We keep in touch with them 24 hours, they don't sleep, we don't sleep. We try but it's not possible."

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Matthew Kehoe said anyone with information, dashcam footage or possible CCTV images from May 31 should come forward to police.

The search continued today in and around bushland near Cape Byron, with the assistance of SES.

"We haven't located anything of significance this far but our search continues today," Inspt Kehoe said.

"We've got six SES units, comprising of about 36 personnel, we also have a number of staff from the Tweed Byron Police District and a land search officer from the Richmond Police District.

"Presently, we're locating our search east of the CBD of Byron Bay and a north-east direction up towards the lighthouse in and around bushland.

"Our last recorded phone records that the phone was used in and around this area. Theo was last seen leaving a bar in Byron Bay about 11pm on that Friday evening."

Inspt Kehoe said the reason for the delay in starting the wide scale search for Theo, which started on Sunday, was because his disappearance wasn't reported to police until last Thursday evening.

"Theo had checked into a local hostel and none of his property was disturbed until residents of the hostel located it on that day," he said.

"It was some days until we were alerted to his disappearance unfortunately.

"It's very unusual behaviour from Theo, he's usually very regular in the contact with his family.

"Hence, we do have concern for his welfare.

"We believe Theo was only in the Byron Bay area for about two days before his disappearance on Friday, May 31. I believe he's been in Australia for a little over a month.

"Our investigations are on-going but at this stage we believe the phone was last used on that Friday evening."

Mr Pector said any information that could assist in the search of finding his godchild was welcome.

"We have no clue what happened, it's been really long now," he said.

"People who would have been in touch with him either after seeing him or just before he left to know if he had any plan.

"We don't know at all what happened to him. We still hope because we don't have news but it's getting long.

"We're working all the time to try to find a piece of information that would lead us to something. If you are not sure, probably restrain yourself to contact the police directly."

Mr Pector thanked the efforts of the police and rescue teams for their help over the last few days.

"We are feeding the police with information that we think is valid," he said.

"It is an incredible job since we have no clue of what could have been wrong on that day but something has been wrong, definitely."

A friend of the family posted on Facebook Mr Hayez was due to return to Belgium on June 13.