‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

TWO courageous Ipswich residents, including a young man who was stabbed while trying to protect his stepmother, have been recognised for their bravery in the face of danger.

Craig McPhillips and Esira Salusalu were two of the 13 Queenslanders to be awarded with bravery medals from the Royal Humane Society of Australasia earlier this month.

Mr McPhillips played his part in rescuing five people after their boat capsized in the Mary River in Maryborough on September 25, 2018.

Bruce Holla, Constable Drew Harold and Craig McPhillips received Queensland Police Bravery Medals in 2019.

The 48-year-old was in town for work and heading over the bridge with his son in tow when he saw the situation start to unfold.

The boat had floated into the centre of the river and was slowly sinking.

All people flung into the water were trying to stay afloat when police officer Constable Drew Harold arrived at the scene.

Despite the strong current and a sign warning of crocodiles on the shore, Constable Harold entered the water and was closely followed by Mr McPhillips and another bystander Bruce Holla.

They swam 50 metres to the group with an elderly man holding onto the side of the boat and another man holding on at the rear with his three-year-old son in his arms.

Two 12-year-old children were also trying to cling on to the sinking boat.

All three kids were wearing life jackets.

It was decided it would be too dangerous to try and bring each person back to shore one by one.

Constable Harold held the 12-year-old girl under his left arm and held the boat with the other, while Mr Holla had hold of the 12-year-old boy.

Everyone was told to start kicking and, with Mr McPhillips pushing the boat, managed to get everyone safely back to shore.

The rescuers eventually got the boat to the side of the bank about 150 metres down river from where they entered the water with people on the shore pulling the kids on to dry land.

The trio were presented bronze medals by the Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner at a special function on May 21.

They all received a Queensland Bravery Award in 2019 for the rescue.

Mr McPhillips, who was born and bred in Ipswich and has spent most of his life in the city apart from 15 years on the Sunshine Coast, talked down his involvement in the rescue.

“It’s something that I’ve had to do a number of times around the surf and stuff like that,” he said.

“We lived by the beach for a long time and grew up around the water.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had to drag someone out of water.

“I’ll be honest I was pretty surprised to get an award for it. I thought it was just a normal sort of situation. To me it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“We just did what we had to do.”

The Silkstone resident and construction manager said he had not once been in contact with the people he rescued almost three years on from the incident.

“I’m grateful to get the award,” he said.

“It was just something at the time you had to do it.”

Mr Salusalu, who now lives in Karana Downs, received a silver medal for protecting his stepmother from an attack from his own father in 2017.

According to the society, in the early hours of August 14, 2017 Mr Salusalu’s father arrived at the Forest Lake home where his ex-partner and children lived.

Mr Salusalu, who was 18 at the time, was told by his father that he needed to get his citizenship papers from inside the house.

He was let inside but went directly to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and went to his ex-partner’s room where she was sleeping with their one-year-old child.

The man then stabbed her in the head.

She fled into the ensuite and grabbed a phone to call police but he followed her and continued to stab her in the head to the point where the blade of the knife broke off.

Mr Salusalu stepped in and was stabbed in the arm and slashed on the hand.

His father left the property and Mr Salusalu called triple zero, before he and his stepmother were taken to hospital.

