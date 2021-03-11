‘We could lose 25k jobs when Jobkeeper ends’

POLITICAL and business leaders are pleading with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to step in and save struggling Gold Coast businesses as the end of the JobKeeper looms.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is preparing a last-ditch plea to the Prime Minister to save an estimated 25,000 jobs in the Sunshine State, which is tipped to lose more than $80 million a week.

Almost a quarter of Queensland's 40,000 tourism operators are predicted to go to the wall in the months following the removal of the JobKeeper lifeline, which could have dire consequences for the Queenslanders employed by businesses starved of visitors from overseas and interstate.

ASHMORE, PARKWOOD AND BROADBEACH UNDER ECONOMIC MICROSCOPE

People are seen in long queues outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast, Monday, March 23, 2020. Gold Coasters fear there will be a repeat of these scenes (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

According to figures from the Australian Taxation Office, more than 172,000 Queenslanders stand to lose their JobKeeper payments from March 28, in a move which will see about $83 million a week cut from the Queensland economy.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has long called for Mr Morrison to extend the wage subsidy until the end of the financial year, warning the city's tourism industry would face a difficult transition heading into the traditionally quiet winter months.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Cr Tate conceded his calls had likely fallen on deaf ears and urged locals to back struggling tourism businesses.

"I sense the decision has been struck at a federal level with the JobKeeper support almost certain to end in a few weeks," he said.

"My message to every Gold Coaster is this: spend locally:

Post-JobKeeper $1.2b aviation package to support travel and tourism sectors: Australian travellers will soon have access to hundreds of thousands of half priced airline tickets under the Morrison government’s $1.2 billion stimulus package

"Shop locally, dine out, holiday at home and get out and about and enjoy our theme parks, hotels, local tourist attractions, nature experiences and city experiences.

"There's 660,000 of us so if we all pitch in, local businesses will survive. Gold Coasters are famous for backing their own - let's do it every day."

Tourism is responsible for one in nine jobs across Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would personally lobby Prime Minister Scott Morrison to extend JobKeeper as operators warn of 'standing at a cliff face' when the scheme is wound up.

"Without more targeted support for our tourism industry, we'll see thousands of jobs lost in Cairns, the Whitsundays and the Gold Coast," she said.

"The support the Federal Government announced last week was good - but it's not enough and it won't go to those who are most in need.

"It won't help the small, mum and dad businesses that are some of our biggest employers here in Queensland.

"The message is clear and simple. It's not too late - extend JobKeeper now."

Gold Coast tourism leaders are pinning their hopes on the federal government's recently announced aviation package to help tide the city over as it adjusts to a post-JobKeeper existence.

It was announced last week the Gold Coast would headline a $1.2 billion government tourism and aviation package to encourage domestic travel.

More than 800,000 half-price tickets will be on offer between April 1 and July 31.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O'Callaghan said JobKeeper had been a "critical lifeline" for the industry but said the aviation package would go "a long way" to tiding the city over until lucrative overseas visitors return.

"It is going to be a challenge and getting our industry back on its feet will be the focus going forward," she said.

"Destination Gold Coast will have a strong focus on attracting tourists and Easter is looking solid at the moment.

"We are talking to the State Government about what other campaigns we can roll out through that period and we are watching closely what is happening Cairns with the holiday voucher program and then looking at opportunities to roll that out here too."

But Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the aviation promotion package would largely benefit airlines.

"Other tourism operators, such as reef tour boats, will struggle to keep their staff on beyond the JobKeeper switch off," he said.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said the airfare sale designed to encourage more travellers to spread their wings would not see money flow to some of the businesses that need it most.

"It's JobKeeper for aviation, but we will keep pushing for support for other areas of the tourism industry," he said.

WHAT STRUGGLING BUSINESSES SAY

Gold Coast business manager Greg Daven talking about the impacts of losing JobKeeper at the end of March. Picture: Mike Batterham

THE struggling tourism industry crippled by COVID-19 needs some form of wage subsidy

and continued support from both levels of government as the end of JobKeeper nears, a Gold Coast tourist operator says.

Hot Air Balloon regional manager for the Gold Coast and Cairns, Greg Daven, said there was "some trepidation about how business will look moving forward" post JobKeeper.

The international market contributed to 85 per cent of its business which was effectively lost overnight.

Mr Daven said they were able to "pivot" into the domestic market and he was confident of making a profit once JobKeeper ends.

But he said many industry businesses needed the ongoing support.

"Under the current levels of business that we have with being open to all of Australia now there is light at the end of the tunnel and if we can keep the Queensland borders open that will sustain us during the next 12 months before hopefully some international markets start to kick back in again," he said.

"Ultimately we'd like to see further support from both the federal government and the state government because the industry and this sector greatly needs it, probably for at least the next 12 months I would say."

Some form of wage subsidy was still imperative for the tourism sector, as well as continued stimulus packages aimed at getting people on the ground in tourism centres, he said.

Originally published as 'We could lose 25k jobs when Jobkeeper ends'

Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture, John Gass