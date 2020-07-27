Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

‘We can’t judge’: Wrong to blame driver for deadly crash

Christian Berechree
27th Jul 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE Australians "by far" need rescuing on Fraser Island's perilous beaches than overseas visitors.

This is according to Fraser Island Towing, a well-known business that regularly shares stories of vehicle rescues on the island.

In a statement on its Facebook page, a company spokesperson urgedpeople not to judge the driver who died in a 4WD rollover on the island yesterday.

"The comments that are trending are "how were international tourists here?", "they need to do a course", "it was probably a hire car" and so on," they said.

"Can we just take a moment to not blame and give respect for the loss of life on our beautiful island?

"We don't know the cause, therefore we cannot judge."

The post says beach track conditions can change quickly and "can go from smooth sailing to 40kms an hour only".

The spokesperson said the company was more often called out to jobs involving Australias drivers.

"We by far tow more Aussies off Fraser for doing stupid things than we do internationals because a lot of internationals have heard the bad experiences and take it easy," they said.

"If anything hire car drivers are often safer because they want their bond back, they are given contractual obligations to only drive at certain times around the tide, they are given reduced speed limits, an itinerary and are often tracked by GPS.

"So before we all judge let us just accept that this was a tragic accident and send our thoughts to those involved and their loved ones."

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash fccrash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

        premium_icon Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

        News A favourite hiking spot for locals has had its future secured after council unveiled a 20 year plan.

        • 27th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        QT’s name and shame: 13 drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon QT’s name and shame: 13 drink and drug drivers

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of the people who have been caught drink or...

        • 27th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Fears pregnant woman’s attacker ‘may one day kill’

        premium_icon Fears pregnant woman’s attacker ‘may one day kill’

        News Man jailed for kicking a pregnant woman in the face

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed