Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has maintained a harsh line
‘We cannot cope’: Qld won’t open for more overseas arrivals

by Nathan Edwards
29th Oct 2020 11:09 AM
The state's hotel quarantine "cannot cope" with anymore overseas arrivals, according to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

While answering questions about the state's COVID response at yesterday's Sky News/Courier-Mail leaders' debate, Ms Palaszczuk was asked why other states like South Australia and the Northern Territory were welcoming international students while Queensland was not.

"At the moment, our hotels are keeping up with demand," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

"We've increased our (international) intake from 1000 to 1150 and we'll increase that by another 150."

But the Premier then claimed the state's hotel quarantine effort was near breaking point.

"We cannot extend our resources to put the lives of Queenslanders at risk," she said.

"Our hotel quarantine cannot cope at the moment."

A person in hotel quarantine in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
A person in hotel quarantine in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

The statement came after she ruled out non-hotel quarantine for international students.

"Some of the ideas we're hearing federally are about allowing international students in, but not hotel quarantining," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"That is a huge risk. That is a huge problem for Queensland."

 

Originally published as 'We cannot cope': Qld won't open for more international arrivals

